Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Coming Soon? Aditya Dhar Drops Big Hint
Director Aditya Dhar has confirmed that the teaser for the much anticipated 'Dhurandhar 2' would not be released with 'Border 2'. The director replied to conjecture and growing fan interest.
Speculation surrounding the Dhurandhar 2 teaser reached new heights on Friday when director Aditya Dhar stated that it would not be released alongside Sunny Deol's Border 2. Fans of Ranveer Singh's action thriller have been impatiently expecting a preview of the sequel, especially given the original's box office success.
Rumours persisted that the teaser would be released alongside Border 2, however Dhar clarified the situation and provided an update on the highly awaited release.
Aditya Dhar answered directly to fans' questions on Instagram Stories, releasing a fan-created meme titled "Aditya Dhar mazak nahi, teaser jaldi. (Please refrain from joking and release the teaser as soon as possible."
Dhar retweeted the meme and commented, "Teaser will be out in a few days!" Although he did not mention a precise release date, his brief but unambiguous statement was enough to soothe those eager for more information.
The excitement for Dhurandhar 2 has increased since the first film's release in December 2025. The action spy thriller, featuring Ranveer Singh as an Indian agent in Pakistan, has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, making more than Rs 1300 crore globally. With a strong ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, the film's success has raised anticipation for the sequel.
The sequel's return was already hinted in the film's end-credit scene, and Dhurandhar 2 is due to hit theatres on March 19. The release date will pit it against Yash's Toxic, heightening expectations for its performance.
There has also been conjecture concerning the narrative connections between Dhurandhar 2 and Aditya Dhar's previous work, Uri: The Surgical Strike.
The end-credit sequence, which featured R Madhavan addressing Ranveer Singh's character as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, prompted viewers to consider possible connections between the two films. However, recent fan replies show a desire for keeping the stories separate.
