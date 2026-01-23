Speculation surrounding the Dhurandhar 2 teaser reached new heights on Friday when director Aditya Dhar stated that it would not be released alongside Sunny Deol's Border 2. Fans of Ranveer Singh's action thriller have been impatiently expecting a preview of the sequel, especially given the original's box office success.

Rumours persisted that the teaser would be released alongside Border 2, however Dhar clarified the situation and provided an update on the highly awaited release.