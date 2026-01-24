- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 50: After ruling the box office for nearly two months, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has entered its 50th day in theatres. With Border 2 storming into cinemas, the film’s earnings have slowed
Dhurandhar completes 50 days with record-breaking totals
Ranveer Singh’s action spectacle Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has officially crossed the 50-day mark in theatres. Despite a visible slowdown after the arrival of Sunny Deol’s Border 2, the film continues to post steady numbers. On Day 50, Dhurandhar earned approximately ₹5.5 million in India, taking its total domestic net collection to around ₹831 crore. The India gross stands close to ₹997 crore, while the worldwide total has surged past ₹1,291 crore. These figures place Dhurandhar among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, having already crossed ₹1000 crore globally.
Week-wise box office journey of Dhurandhar
The film opened to thunderous response in its first two weeks. Week one brought in over ₹207 crore, followed by an even stronger second week at around ₹253 crore. Collections gradually stabilized in the following weeks: ₹172 crore in week three, ₹106.5 crore in week four, ₹51.25 crore in week five, ₹26.35 crore in week six, and ₹13.9 crore in week seven. The entry of Border 2 has shifted audience attention, reducing Dhurandhar’s daily earnings to lakhs, yet its long theatrical run remains highly profitable.
OTT release buzz grows after theatrical success
With its theatrical run nearing saturation, discussions around Dhurandhar’s digital premiere have gained momentum. Industry reports suggest the film is expected to begin streaming on Netflix by the end of January 2026. This move is likely to expand its audience further, especially among viewers who missed the cinema experience. Given the film’s massive box office appeal, its OTT debut is expected to generate equally strong viewership numbers.
