The film opened to thunderous response in its first two weeks. Week one brought in over ₹207 crore, followed by an even stronger second week at around ₹253 crore. Collections gradually stabilized in the following weeks: ₹172 crore in week three, ₹106.5 crore in week four, ₹51.25 crore in week five, ₹26.35 crore in week six, and ₹13.9 crore in week seven. The entry of Border 2 has shifted audience attention, reducing Dhurandhar’s daily earnings to lakhs, yet its long theatrical run remains highly profitable.