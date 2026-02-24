Dairy giant Amul celebrated the historic BAFTA 2026 win of Manipuri film 'Boong' with a pun-filled doodle. 'Boong' won in the Best Children's and Family Film category for its touching story about a boy's search for his father.

Amul's 'Boongratulaions' Doodle

Celebrating the historic win of India's Boong film at BAFTA 2026, dairy giant Amul dropped a special doodle on its social media handles. Known for its clever, pun-filled tributes to major national and international events, Amul India shared an illustration congratulating the team of Boong for scripting history. Boong won BAFTA in the Best Children's and Family Film category.

The dairy brand's Instagram post read, "Amul Topical: Manipuri film Boong wins award at British Film and Television Arts. The topical was captioned, "Boongratulaions! Amul...You BAFTA have it." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)

About the Film 'Boong'

Set in Manipur, the film tells a touching story about family and hope. It follows a young boy named Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, who dreams of reuniting his family. Raised by his single mother Mandakini, portrayed by Bala Hijam Ningthoujam, Boong sets out on a journey with his best friend to find his missing father. The film beautifully captures innocence, emotions, and the strong bond between a mother and her child.

Team Behind the Win

'Boong' is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar. The makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present at the event held at London's Royal Festival Hall to receive the award. (ANI)