Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 46: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its historic box office run even in its 7th week. However, Day 46 saw dip in collections. With 826.50 crore already earned, the big question remains: can it reach 850 crore
Day 46 Collection Hits the Lowest Mark of Week 7
Aditya Dhar’s action spectacle Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, has enjoyed an extraordinary box office journey since its December 5 release. Even after 46 days in theatres, the film continues to outperform newer releases.
However, the seventh Monday recorded the film’s lowest single-day collection of the week. On Day 46, Dhurandhar earned approximately Rs 1.40 crore, showing a noticeable slowdown after a strong seventh weekend.
Total India Net Collection Stands at 826.50 Crore
Despite the weekday drop, Dhurandhar’s cumulative performance remains remarkable. With Rs 826.50 crore in total India net earnings, the film has already secured its position as one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films ever.
Sustained audience interest, repeat viewings, and strong word-of-mouth have helped the film stay relevant deep into its theatrical run, even as competition gradually increases.
The 850 Crore Target Faces New Competition
The film now needs just over Rs 20 crore more to enter the prestigious 850 crore club. While the milestone is within reach, the current daily collections — now under Rs 3 crore — make the journey challenging.
Adding to the pressure is the upcoming release of Sunny Deol’s Border 2 on January 23, which is expected to take over screens and audience attention. Whether Dhurandhar can maintain momentum long enough to hit the 850 crore mark remains to be seen.
