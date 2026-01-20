Aditya Dhar’s action spectacle Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, has enjoyed an extraordinary box office journey since its December 5 release. Even after 46 days in theatres, the film continues to outperform newer releases.

However, the seventh Monday recorded the film’s lowest single-day collection of the week. On Day 46, Dhurandhar earned approximately Rs 1.40 crore, showing a noticeable slowdown after a strong seventh weekend.