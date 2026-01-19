- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 45: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Roaring Towards Historic Feat; Check Here
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 45: Ranveer Singh’s spy-action blockbuster Dhurandhar refuses to slow down even after 45 days in theatres. With strong weekend surges and record-breaking totals, the Aditya Dhar directorial continues to dominate
Day 45 Collection: Seventh Sunday Surprise
Dhurandhar once again proved its unstoppable box office power on Day 45. On its seventh Sunday, the film recorded an impressive net collection of ₹3.75 crore in India, showing a clear jump from Saturday’s figures. At a time when most films fade after the fourth week, Dhurandhar continues to outperform newer releases. Recent arrivals like Happy Patel and The Raja Saab have struggled to match its consistent theatre pull, confirming the film’s rare long-run momentum.
Total Box Office Figures: Record-Breaking Run
After 45 days, Dhurandhar has achieved monumental box office numbers. The film’s India net collection now stands at ₹825 crore, while its India gross total has reached ₹1033.65 crore. Overseas markets have contributed ₹284 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to an extraordinary ₹1317 crore. With these figures, Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing original Hindi film, surpassing past blockbusters and rewriting modern box office benchmarks.
Why Dhurandhar’s Craze Refuses to Fade
Several factors have fueled Dhurandhar’s extended dominance. Ranveer Singh’s intense performance and Akshaye Khanna’s commanding presence have drawn repeated footfalls. Director Aditya Dhar has once again delivered a gripping blend of patriotism and action, reminiscent of his success with Uri. Additionally, the absence of major competing releases in recent weeks has allowed Dhurandhar to enjoy a near-solo theatrical run. However, with Border 2 arriving soon, the film’s record-breaking streak will face its first major test.
