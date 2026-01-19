Dhurandhar once again proved its unstoppable box office power on Day 45. On its seventh Sunday, the film recorded an impressive net collection of ₹3.75 crore in India, showing a clear jump from Saturday’s figures. At a time when most films fade after the fourth week, Dhurandhar continues to outperform newer releases. Recent arrivals like Happy Patel and The Raja Saab have struggled to match its consistent theatre pull, confirming the film’s rare long-run momentum.