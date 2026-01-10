- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s action thriller Dhurandhar continues its strong box office run even after 36 days. However, the film saw a slight dip in earnings and is yet to enter the 800 crore club
Day 36 Box Office Performance Shows Minor Drop
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, has completed 36 days in theatres. Despite maintaining a solid hold at the box office, the film witnessed a small decline in collections on Day 36. According to early trade estimates, the movie earned around 3.50 crore on its 36th day, slightly lower than the 4.25 crore collected on Day 35. With this, Dhurandhar’s total domestic box office collection now stands at approximately 793.75 crore. These figures are still provisional, and final official numbers are awaited.
Dhurandhar Still Strong, Eyes on the 800 Crore Milestone
Even after more than a month since release, Dhurandhar continues to attract audiences to theatres. The action-packed storyline, star power, and positive word-of-mouth have helped the film sustain its run. Although the pace has slowed slightly, the film remains close to entering the coveted 800 crore club. Trade analysts believe that if the current trend continues, Dhurandhar may cross the milestone in the coming days.
Dhurandhar 2 Set for Clash with Yash’s Toxic in 2026
Meanwhile, excitement is already building for Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar. The sequel is scheduled to release in 2026 and is expected to be even bigger in scale. Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 will face direct box office competition from South superstar Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Both films are slated to release on 19 March 2026, setting the stage for a major box office showdown.
