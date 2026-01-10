Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, has completed 36 days in theatres. Despite maintaining a solid hold at the box office, the film witnessed a small decline in collections on Day 36. According to early trade estimates, the movie earned around 3.50 crore on its 36th day, slightly lower than the 4.25 crore collected on Day 35. With this, Dhurandhar’s total domestic box office collection now stands at approximately 793.75 crore. These figures are still provisional, and final official numbers are awaited.