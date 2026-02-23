The BAFTA Awards 2026 lit up London with historic wins, emotional speeches and major surprises. From One Battle After Another’s sweep to Robert Aramayo’s shock double victory, the night reshaped the Oscars race
The 2026 edition of the British Academy Film Awards unfolded in grand style at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night, delivering a ceremony packed with drama, history and genuine surprise. As the final major stop before the Academy Awards, this year’s BAFTAs offered strong hints about how the Oscar race may shape up.
Here is the full list of winners:
- Film — 'One Battle After Another'
- British Film — 'Hamnet'
- Director — Paul Thomas Anderson for 'One Battle After Another'
- Actor — Robert Aramayo for 'I Swear'
- Actress — Jessie Buckley for 'Hamnet'
- Supporting Actor — Sean Penn for 'One Battle After Another'
- Supporting Actress — Wunmi Mosaku for 'Sinners'
- Rising Star (voted for by the public) — Robert Aramayo
- Outstanding British Debut — Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies for writing and directing 'My Father's Shadow'
- Original Screenplay — Ryan Coogler for 'Sinners'
- Adapted Screenplay — Paul Thomas Anderson for 'One Battle After Another'
- Film Not in the English Language — 'Sentimental Value'
- Musical Score — 'Sinners'
- Cinematography – Michael Bauman for 'One Battle After Another'
- Editing – Andy Jurgensen for 'One Battle After Another'
- Production Design — 'Frankenstein'
- Costume Design – Kate Hawley for 'Frankenstein'
- Sound — 'F1'
- Casting — Lauren Evans for 'I Swear'
- Visual Effects — 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'
- Makeup and Hair — 'Frankenstein'
- Animated Film — 'Zootropolis 2' (released in the US as 'Zootopia 2')
- British Short Film — 'This is Endometriosis'
- British Short Animation — 'Two Black Boys in Paradise'
- Children's and Family Film – 'Boong'
- Documentary – 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'
- Outstanding British contribution to cinema — Clare Binns, Creative Director of PictureHouse Cinemas
- BAFTA Fellowship — NBCUniversal Entertainment chairperson Donna Langley