Alia Bhatt Stuns in Gucci at BAFTAs, Calls Daughter Raha Her ‘True Magic’
BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt dazzled at the BAFTAs in a custom Gucci gown, blending red carpet glamour with heartfelt reflections on motherhood and her daughter Raha’s growing presence in her life
A Landmark BAFTA Debut in London
Alia Bhatt marked a significant international milestone with her debut at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. Held at London’s iconic Royal Festival Hall, the evening saw her not only walking the red carpet but also presenting the award for Best Film Not in the English Language.
Confident and composed, Alia embraced the global spotlight with ease, underlining her growing presence beyond Indian cinema.
Gucci Glamour with a Touch of Old Hollywood
Alia made a striking impression in a custom silver halter-neck gown by Gucci. The sequinned ensemble, layered with delicate microbeads, created what she described as a “cinematic glow.”
Her look drew comparisons to timeless Hollywood elegance, with many seeing shades of inspiration from Marilyn Monroe. The shimmering silhouette and polished styling quickly became a talking point online, with fans praising her effortless red carpet presence.
“I Feel Most Myself in Front of the Camera”
During a brief media interaction, Alia spoke candidly about her deep bond with cinema. She described being in front of the camera as a blessing and something that feels instinctive to her. Joking that she “came out of her mother’s womb on action,” she expressed gratitude for loving her craft so deeply.
For Alia, acting is not merely a profession — it is a space where she feels most authentic and alive.
Daughter Raha: Her True Source of Magic
Beyond the glamour, Alia shared that her greatest inspiration today is her three-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor, whom she shares with actor Ranbir Kapoor.
She described watching Raha bloom, even dancing to her songs at times, as moments that define true happiness. Calling her daughter her “true source of inspiration and magic,” Alia highlighted how motherhood has reshaped her priorities and brought deeper meaning to her life.
Future Plans and Film Line-Up
When asked about potentially producing a film in the UK, Alia responded enthusiastically, encouraging the idea to be “put out there,” though she stopped short of confirming any concrete plans.
On the professional front, she will star in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. She is also set to appear in the action-led spy film Alpha, sharing screen space with Sharvari and Bobby Deol.
With global appearances, ambitious projects, and motherhood at the heart of her journey, Alia Bhatt continues to balance stardom with sincerity.
