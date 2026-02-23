Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' was the big winner at the BAFTA Film Awards, securing six trophies including Best Film. 'Sinners' made history with three wins, and 'I Swear' also took home three awards, including two for Robert Aramayo.

As the curtains came down on Sunday night at London's Royal Festival Hall, the BAFTA Film Awards delivered drama, history, and a few gasp-worthy moments, with One Battle After Another, Sinners, and I Swear emerging as some of the biggest winners of the event.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another dominated the evening as it walked away with six awards, including Best Film and Best Director.

Close on its heels was Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which made BAFTA history by winning three awards, the most ever for a film by a Black filmmaker at the British Academy.

Meanwhile, Kirk Jones' I Swear, a Tourette's Syndrome advocacy dramedy, stunned the audience with three wins, including two industry-voted honours and one decided by the public.

Aramayo's Shocking Double Victory

The biggest surprise came when I Swear star Robert Aramayo picked up not one, but two trophies, Rising Star and Best Actor, in a fiercely competitive category.

His Best Actor win was met with audible gasps inside the hall. The film also secured the Best Casting award.

Recapping the Major Wins

Going into the ceremony, the race had been tight. One Battle After Another led the nominations with 14 nods, followed closely by Sinners with 13, while Hamnet and Marty Supreme were tied at 11 each.

By the end of the night, Anderson's film claimed Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, and Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn.

Sinners also had a landmark night. Wunmi Mosaku won Best Supporting Actress, while Ryan Coogler took home Best Original Screenplay, becoming the first Black filmmaker to win in the category. The film also picked up Best Original Score, completing its historic triple win.

BAFTA Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Check out the full list of winners Best Film Hamnet Marty Supreme One Battle After Another (winner) Sentimental Value Sinners Outstanding British Film 28 Years Later The Ballad of Wallis Island Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Die My Love H Is For Hawk Hamnet (winner I Swear Mr. Burton Pillion Steve Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer The Ceremony My Father's Shadow (winner) Pillion A Want In Her Wasteman Best Film Not in the English Language It Was Just An Accident The Secret Agent Sentimental Value (winner) Sirat The Voice of Hind Rajab Best Documentary 2000 Meters to Adraiivka Apocalypse in the Tropics Cover-Up Mr. Nobody Against Putin (winner) The Perfect Neighbor Best Animated Film Elio Little Amelie Zootopia 2 (winner) Best Children's & Family Film Arco Boong (winner) Lilo & Stitch Zootopia 2 Best Director Yargos Lanthimos, Bugonia Chloe Zhao, Hamnet Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (winner) Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Ryan Coogler, Sinners Best Original Screenplay I Swear Marty Supreme The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners (winner) Best Adapted Screenplay The Ballad of Wallis Island Bugonia Hamnet One Battle After Another (winner) Pillion Best Leading Actress Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (winner) Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Emma Stone, Bugonia Best Leading Actor Robert Aramayo, I Swear (winner) Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Jesse Plemmons, Bugonia Best Supporting Actress Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners (winner) Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another Emily Watson, Hamnet Best Supporting Actor Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Paul Mescal, Hamnet Peter Mullan, I Swear Sean Penn, One Battle After Another (winner) Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value Best Casting I Swear (winner) Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sentimental Value Sinners Best Cinematography Frankenstein Marty Supreme One Battle After Another (winner) Sinners Train Dreams Best Editing F1 A House of Dynamite Marty Supreme One Battle After Another (winner) Sinners Best Costume Design Hamnet Frankenstein (winner) Marty Supreme Sinners Wicked: For Good Best Makeup & Hair Hamnet Frankenstein (winner) Marty Supreme Sinners Wicked: For Good Best Original Score Bugonia Frankestein Hamnet One Battle After Another Sinners (winners) Best Production Design Frankenstein (winner) Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners Hamnet Best Sound F1 (winner) Frankenstein One Battle After Another Sinners Warfare Best Special Visual Effects Avatar: Fire and Ash (winner) F1 Frankenstein How to Train Your Dragon The Lost Bus Best British Short Animation Cardboard Solstice Two Black Boys in Paradise (winner) Best British Short Film Magid/Zafar Nostalgie Terence This Is Endometriosis (winner) Welcome Home Freckles EE Rising Star Award Robert Aramayo (winner) Miles Caton Chase Infiniti Archie Madekwe Posy Sterling (ANI)