4 Booking Errors From Triple H That Could Wreck WWE WrestleMania 42
WrestleMania 42 is set for Las Vegas, but WWE risks spoiling the spectacle with poor booking. From repetitive rivalries to wasted returns, here are four critical mistakes that could derail the biggest show of the year.
Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre Again in the Main Event
Cody Rhodes is expected to win the Elimination Chamber in Chicago on February 28, setting up another clash with Drew McIntyre. But fans have already seen this feud three times in six months, with Cody dominating twice and McIntyre only sneaking a tainted win. A fourth showdown, especially at WrestleMania, would feel stale. WWE should instead add Jacob Fatu for a Triple Threat or Randy Orton for a Fatal 4-Way, both of whom have heated issues with McIntyre.
Seth Rollins Returning Before WrestleMania
Seth Rollins has been out since October with a shoulder injury after being ousted by The Vision. Rumors suggest he could return soon, possibly revealed as the masked man on RAW. But saving his comeback for WrestleMania would be far more impactful. Rollins is one of WWE’s biggest stars, and his entrance at Mania would electrify the crowd. Bringing him back earlier would waste that moment and weaken the show’s star power.
Paul Heyman Betraying The Vision
Speculation is swirling that Paul Heyman may turn on The Vision at WrestleMania 42. While shocking betrayals are part of his legacy, repeating the same storyline again would be a mistake. Heyman has been the mastermind behind The Vision, and his presence elevates the faction. Removing him would strip the group of its authority and momentum, leaving it stale. WWE should keep Heyman aligned and instead use his influence to expand the faction’s dominance.
Tiffany Stratton Winning the Elimination Chamber
Another potential misfire would be Tiffany Stratton winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber and heading to WrestleMania to challenge Jade Cargill. Stratton already had her shot last year, and repeating that booking would feel uninspired. Alexa Bliss, a five-time women’s champion, is a far stronger option. Bliss hasn’t competed for the Women’s Championship since returning, and her involvement would add credibility and excitement to the division.
