Speculation is swirling that Paul Heyman may turn on The Vision at WrestleMania 42. While shocking betrayals are part of his legacy, repeating the same storyline again would be a mistake. Heyman has been the mastermind behind The Vision, and his presence elevates the faction. Removing him would strip the group of its authority and momentum, leaving it stale. WWE should keep Heyman aligned and instead use his influence to expand the faction’s dominance.