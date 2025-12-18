- Home
Dhurandhar Breaks All Records: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' is making a huge splash at the box office. The film has done massive business in 12 days. So, let's find out which films' records it has broken
Dhurandhar
The film 'Dhurandhar' has grossed ₹510.12 crore in 12 days. It will be interesting to see how much it earns in the coming days.
PK
Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma are in the lead roles in the film 'PK'. This film earned ₹473.33 crore in India.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
In 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor are in the lead roles. This film did a business of ₹444.92 crore.
Sanju
'Sanju' is based on Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Ranbir Kapoor played Sanjay Dutt's role. This film did a business of ₹439.14 crore.
Tiger Zinda Hai
The film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' had a collection of ₹434.82 crore in India.
Sultan
Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's film 'Sultan' did a business of ₹417.29 crore in India.
Saiyaara
Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday debuted with 'Saiyaara'. This film earned a total of ₹409.18 crore in India.
