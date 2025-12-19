7 Actresses Whose Careers Failed Even After Debut With Salman Khan
Many actresses have made their debut through Bollywood actor Salman Khan's films. However, after that, their luck didn't really shine, and they disappeared from the industry. So, let's find out which actresses Salman proved to be unlucky for
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah entered Bollywood with Salman Khan's film 'Jai Ho.' However, she didn't find much success after this movie.
Zareen Khan
Zareen Khan debuted with Salman Khan's film 'Veer.' After that, she wasn't seen in many significant films.
Bhagyashree
Bhagyashree entered films with 'Maine Pyar Kiya.' However, after this movie, she distanced herself from the industry.
Nagma
Nagma debuted with Salman Khan's film 'Baaghi.' After this, she didn't work in many more movies.
Sneha Ullal
Sneha Ullal debuted with Salman Khan's film 'Lucky.' She was called Aishwarya Rai's lookalike. After this film, she wasn't seen in any other movies.
Bhumika Chawla
Bhumika Chawla appeared opposite Salman Khan in the superhit film 'Tere Naam.' After this movie, she wasn't seen in many other films.
Ayesha Jhulka
Actress Ayesha Jhulka's name is also on this list. She started her career with Salman Khan's film 'Kurbaan.' However, she later disappeared from the industry.
