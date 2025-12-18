- Home
Dhurandhar has made its way into top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time within 13 days. The film earned approximately ₹25.50 crore on its 13th day, bringing total collection to ₹437.25 crore. See list of top 10 highest-grossing movies so far
1. Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi version of a Telugu film)
Release Date: December 5, 2024
India Earnings: ₹830.10 crore (Hindi version)
Star Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil
Director: Sukumar
2. Jawan
Release Date: September 7, 2023
India Earnings: ₹643.87 crore
Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi
Director: Atlee Kumar
3. Stree 2
Release Date: August 14, 2024
India Earnings: ₹627.02 crore
Star Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi
Director: Amar Kaushik
4. Chhava
Release Date: February 14, 2025
India Earnings: ₹600.10 crore
Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna
Director: Laxman Utekar
5. Animal
Release Date: December 1, 2023
India Earnings: ₹556.36 crore
Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol
Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
6. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues
Release Date: August 11, 2023
India Earnings: ₹525.45 crore
Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Manish Wadhwa
Director: Anil Sharma
7. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Release Date: April 28, 2017
India Earnings: ₹510.99 crore (Hindi version)
Star Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Sathyaraj
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
8. Dhurandhar
Release Date: December 5, 2025
India Earnings: ₹437.25 crore
Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun
Director: Aditya Dhar
9. KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi version of a Kannada film)
Release Date: April 14, 2022
India Earnings: ₹434.70 crore (Hindi version)
Star Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty
Director: Prashanth Neel
10. Dangal
Release Date: December 23, 2016
India Earnings: ₹387.38 crore
Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Sakshi Tanwar
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
