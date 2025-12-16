Dhurandhar Beats Pushpa 2 on 2nd Monday, Box Office Total Approaches ₹400 Cr
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues dominating the box office, holding the top spot for four consecutive days and pushing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) to second place, a streak that continued on Monday.
Dhurandhar set a new earnings record on its 11th day, the second Monday, becoming the second-highest-grossing film on a second Monday. This impressive feat surpassed the Hindi version of Pushpa 2, further solidifying its box office dominance.
On its second Monday, Dhurandhar earned ₹31.80 crore, surpassing Pushpa 2’s ₹20.50 crore. The film also broke Pushpa 2’s second-weekend record, raking in a massive ₹146.60 crore, highlighting its strong box office performance.
According to Adarsh’s X post, only three Hindi films have crossed ₹20 crore on a second Monday: Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 (Hindi), and Stree 2, which earned ₹20.20 crore.
After its 11th-day collection, Dhurandhar is nearing the ₹400 crore club, with a net India collection of ₹396.40 crore. The film was produced on a budget of ₹225 crore.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.