Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda FINALLY Announce Wedding, Call it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda revealed their wedding will be titled ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’, honouring the fan-given name that has symbolised their bond and journey, turning their union into a shared celebration with supporters.
Fans Gave Them a Name
Finally announced, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna revealed their wedding will be called “The Wedding of VIROSH,” a title born from years of fan love. Instead of tradition or branding, the couple chose the name gifted by admirers, turning their biggest life moment into an emotional tribute shaped by public affection and shared joy with supporters everywhere today.
From Fan Coinage to Forever Identity
The duo shared that “VIROSH” began as a playful fan creation long before any wedding plans existed. Over time, the nickname grew into a warm symbol of their bond. By officially adopting it, they acknowledged how deeply their journey has been intertwined with audience emotions, memories, and constant encouragement across every phase of their relationship.
A Heartfelt Note of Gratitude
In a touching message, the couple thanked fans for being present even before they made personal decisions about their future. They expressed that the name “VIROSH” carried love, loyalty, and years of silent blessings. Naming the wedding after it was their way of giving back to those who believed in them from the beginning.
More Than a Wedding, A Shared Celebration
By christening their ceremony “The Wedding of VIROSH,” the couple transformed a private milestone into a collective celebration. The gesture reflects humility and emotional connection, showing that their union is not just about two individuals, but also about the community that supported, celebrated, and protected their love story through every high and low.
