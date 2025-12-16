Ameesha Patel praised Akshaye Khanna for letting his performances, not publicity, drive success as Dhurandhar continues its blockbuster run, crossing major box office milestones and emerging as one of Bollywood’s biggest hits of 2025

Ameesha Patel has added her voice to the wave of appreciation surrounding Dhurandhar, singling out her Humraaz co-star Akshaye Khanna for special praise. The actor took to X to express how proud she felt of Khanna’s current winning streak, highlighting his rare ability to let his work speak louder than publicity campaigns.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ameesha Patel On Akshaye Khanna

In her post, Ameesha suggested that while mentioning Akshaye Khanna is enough to spark conversations on social media, casting him is what truly helps a film succeed at the box office. She remarked that the industry seemed to have finally recognised his value after overlooking him for years and noted that his performances had effectively silenced critics without the aid of aggressive PR. She ended by saying she was proud of him, a sentiment that struck a chord with fans.

Scroll to load tweet…

The message quickly gained traction online, with many echoing her views on Akshaye Khanna’s recent career choices and his quietly consistent screen presence. The actor has been enjoying a particularly strong phase, delivering back-to-back hits such as Chhaava and now Dhurandhar, further cementing his reputation as one of Hindi cinema’s most reliable performers.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its remarkable run at the box office and has emerged as one of the biggest Hindi blockbusters in recent years, helping Bollywood close out 2025 on a high note. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has shown exceptional staying power, especially in its second week, when collections not only remained steady but actually grew.

After an impressive second weekend, the Ranveer Singh-led film sailed through the crucial second Monday test. On Day 11, Dhurandhar reportedly earned around ₹30 crore net in India, reflecting sustained audience interest and strong word-of-mouth. The film maintained healthy occupancy across morning, afternoon, and evening shows, a notable achievement for a big-budget release well into its theatrical run.

The second Sunday proved to be a major turning point, with the film collecting a massive ₹58 crore net in India. This pushed the second weekend total to ₹143.50 crore domestically, marking an unusual 40 percent jump over its opening weekend — a rare feat for a mainstream Bollywood release.

Including Monday’s figures, Dhurandhar has now amassed approximately ₹380 crore net in India. In the process, it has surpassed Dangal’s Hindi domestic total of ₹374.43 crore, achieving a significant milestone in the all-time box office rankings.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s Lyari region to dismantle terror networks backed by the ISI. The film has been widely praised for its gritty storytelling and high-octane action, with standout performances from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Rakesh Bedi. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal also play key roles, adding further strength to the ensemble cast.