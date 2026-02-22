Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary, sharing loving messages on social media. The couple received wishes from friends and family, including Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan Kunder.

Bollywood star couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are celebrating four years of their marital bliss. The couple shared heartfelt messages for each other, expressing their love as they marked the special occasion. Farhan Akhtar dropped a series of pictures with his wife and wrote, "To the woman who makes everything feel better.. happy fourth anniversary Shu .. love you @shibaniakhtar." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Likewise, Shibani also showered Farhan with much love and warmth as she added, "8 and 4. Happy Anni @faroutakhtar To forever and beyond, Love you endlessly." In the picture, the couple could be seen posing for a cute frame, as the actor-filmmaker planted a kiss on Shibani's cheek. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Akhtar (@shibaniakhtar)

Wishes Pour In

While fans extended their best wishes to the couple, Farhan's sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also sent her greetings on their anniversary. Among others were Farah Khan Kunder, Viineet Kumar Singh, and Anusha Dandekar who greeted Farhan and Shibani.

A Look Back

Farhan and Shibani, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in 2022 in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is set to play the role of music maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, marking a Hollywood debut. Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan said, "Honoured and grateful to be part of the ever expanding legacy of the beatles and of Pandit Ravi Shankar ji. Their creative genius is a rite of passage for generation after generation of listeners and I could go on for days about how their music has influenced me and been a companion through the good times and the not so good." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

The upcoming film series is structured as four interconnected biopics, each narrated from the perspective of a different member of the iconic British band, The Beatles. The project is slated for a global theatrical release in April 2028. (ANI)