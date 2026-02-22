Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt birthday note for filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, calling him a 'national treasure'. He praised Barjatya's value-based films and reminisced about their long journey, which began with Kher's debut film 'Saaransh'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video of himself helping Barjatya with pinning an India badge on his shirt. He wrote a long note that read, "Happy Birthday, dearest Sooraj Barjatya. In your own quiet, dignified way, you are truly a national treasure. The kind of films you choose to make -- filled with values, relationships, faith, and goodness -- very few even dare to attempt today." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Recalling working with the filmmaker from 'Saaransh' days, Kher added, "From the days of #Saaransh to the film you are making now, I have had the privilege of watching your journey up close. And what a journey it has been -- consistent, graceful, and rooted in conviction. Knowing you is like knowing kindness. Knowing you is like knowing compassion. Knowing you is like knowing honesty and happiness! Without noise, without show. Today, along with my love and wishes, I am pinning a small golden miniature of India on your shirt. Because the stories you tell, the emotions you preserve, and the values you celebrate represent the very soul of our country. It is my symbolic way of saying -- you carry India in your cinema, and in your heart. In an industry that constantly changes itself, you have remained steadfast in your belief that goodness works. And that belief has touched millions of hearts."

Kher and Barjatya reunite for new film

Notably, Anupam Kher and Sooraj Barjatya have been working together on an upcoming film, which is also Kher's 549th project.

The actor announced the film in November last year and wrote, "ANNOUNCING MY 549th FILM: Delighted to share that my 549th untitled film started today with the one and only SOORAJ BARJATYA! I presented him with the auspicious shawl that I got from #Ayodhya! Sooraj was #MaheshBhatt Saab's 5th assistant for my first film #Saaransh! It has been a long, happy, amazing, and creatively joyous journey with him. Actually, I am an integral part of @rajshrifilms and their family for all these years! As is the tradition, I have the privilege of being in the first shot of the film! Jai Shri Krishna! #549th #GodIsKind #LifeIsBeautiful #Blessed." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Details around the film's title, plot or remaining cast members are to be unveiled. (ANI)