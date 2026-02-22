Amitabh Bachchan skipped his weekly Sunday ritual of meeting fans at his Jalsa residence due to professional commitments. The megastar took to his blog to inform his fans not to visit, breaking a tradition he has followed for over 40 years.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan skipped his long-cherished Sunday ritual of meeting fans outside his residence this weekend, leaving many fans disheartened. While many wondered why Big B didn't make an appearance, the 'Piku' star quickly shared an update and asked fans to not visit his residence on Sunday.

In a blog post, he said that he is busy with his professional commitments as he wrote, "the work continues with some vigour ..but .. a but appears ..and the day ends for me .. to take in the break of a Sunday ..Sunday here .. but none at the Jalsa Gate, regrettably .... so save the energy of travel and shall meet up soon."

It is worth mentioning that every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them.

The actor is also quite active on social media. He usually expresses his opinions on the relevant issues of society through his blogs and tweets.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan concluded the end of the latest season of his popular quiz show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17'. As the show wrapped up, the veteran actor spoke from the heart and thanked the audience for standing by him and the show over the years.

Amitabh Bachchan's Heartfelt Message on KBC Finale

Sharing his gratitude, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Apne jeevan ka ek tehahi ji haan one third of my life, se zyaada hissa aap sab ke saath bitana, mere liye bahot he saubhagya ki baat hai. Jab Jab maine iss manch se kaha hai ke hum aarahe hain ke aap sab ne khuli bahaaon se mera swagat kiya hai."

"Jab main hasaa hoon toh aap hasse hain, jab meri aakhein num hui hain toh aapke bhi aankhon se aansu bahe hain. Aap mere saath iss safar mein bhagidaar bante rahe hain, Aarambh se lekar anth tak. Aap hain toh ye khel hai, aur ye khel hai toh hum hain. Bahot bahot dhanyavaad aapka," he added.

Upcoming Projects

The actor also has an exciting lineup of films, including the much-awaited sequels to 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)