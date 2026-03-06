- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar 2 Update: Rahman Dacoit Returns, Akshaye Khanna’s Comeback Confirmed; Check Here
Dhurandhar 2 Update: Rahman Dacoit Returns, Akshaye Khanna’s Comeback Confirmed; Check Here
The trailer release date for 2026’s most-anticipated film, Dhurandhar 2, is finally confirmed, along with its exact launch time. Makers also reveal Akshaye Khanna will return as the feared Rahman dacoit in the sequel.
'Dhurandhar 2' trailer drops on March 7!
Ranveer Singh just shared the 'Dhurandhar 2' trailer launch details on Instagram. He wrote, "Get ready. The trailer will be out tomorrow, March 7, at 11:01 AM." He also clarified that the film, titled 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Akshaye Khanna is officially back for 'Dhurandhar 2'
The character Rahman dacoit dies in 'Dhurandhar', so fans were wondering if Akshaye Khanna would return. The answer is a big YES! The makers of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' have confirmed his comeback. Ever since the buzz for 'Dhurandhar 2' began, they have been tagging Akshaye Khanna in every post related to the film.
Akshaye Khanna gets a tag in the trailer announcement post
While announcing the trailer for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', Ranveer Singh tagged six actors in his post. The list includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.
Fans are super excited by the trailer announcement
People are flooding Ranveer Singh's post with excited comments about the 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' trailer. For instance, one user wrote, "The storm is coming now." Another commented, "Bro, don't repeat the teaser or the ending cut this time." One fan said, "Ready for this masterpiece," while another wrote, “Another mega blockbuster is loading.”
Box office collection of 'Dhurandhar'
'Dhurandhar', directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, was released on December 5, 2025. The film collected a massive ₹894.95 crore net in India, with a gross of ₹1056.62 crore. It also raked in ₹293.03 crore from overseas markets, bringing its worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹1349.65 crore.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.