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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Bihar Boy Whose Farmer Father Sold Land for IPL Dream; Know His Emotional Success Story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made waves for his powerful batting in the IPL 2026. He recently scored 97 runs off 29 balls in an IPL eliminator, cementing his status as one of the tournament's most promising young players.
Image Credit: IPL/X
This is a historic moment for Indian cricket! 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is now the youngest cricketer ever picked in the IPL.
His father, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi, was in complete disbelief. Sanjiv, a farmer from Motipur village in Bihar, had even sold his land to fund Vaibhav's cricket dreams. He proudly said, "Woh ab sirf humra bituwa nahi pura Bihar ka bituwa hai" (He is not just my son, but the son of entire Bihar).
Image Credit: X
Vaibhav's journey to the big leagues was full of hard work. He started showing his talent at just 8 years old, acing the U-16 district trials. His father used to take him from their village to Samastipur for coaching, facing a lot of financial trouble.
"My son has worked hard," his father told PTI, remembering the tough times. "Not just investment, it's big investment. Aapko kya bataye humne toh apna zameen tak bech diya. Abhi bhi halat pura sudhra nahi (What can I tell you, I even sold my land. Our financial situation is still not fully stable)."
Image Credit: X
But the young cricketer's selection came with some drama. People started questioning his age, with some claiming Vaibhav is actually 15. His father, Sanjiv, shut down the rumours. He pointed out that Vaibhav had a BCCI bone test when he was 8 and a half, and has even played for the India U-19 team. "When he was 8 and half years old he first appeared for BCCI bone test. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo age test," Vaibhav's father stated firmly.
Image Credit: X
Rajasthan Royals first spotted Vaibhav's talent during trials in Nagpur. He really impressed the team’s batting coach, Vikram Rathour, by smashing three sixes in a practice match situation. In that session, he hit a total of eight sixes and four fours. At the IPL auction, his base price was Rs 30 lakh.
Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals got into a bidding war, but RR finally got him for Rs 1.10 crore, making him the youngest player ever bought at an IPL auction. His father says Vaibhav is completely focused. "He just wants to play cricket and nothing else. A few years back he loved Doremon, not anymore," Sanjiv said. The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President, Rakesh Tiwary, also praised Vaibhav, saying his journey from Bihar to the IPL is a matter of 'immense pride' and will inspire many young cricketers.
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