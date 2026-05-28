This is a historic moment for Indian cricket! 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is now the youngest cricketer ever picked in the IPL.

His father, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi, was in complete disbelief. Sanjiv, a farmer from Motipur village in Bihar, had even sold his land to fund Vaibhav's cricket dreams. He proudly said, "Woh ab sirf humra bituwa nahi pura Bihar ka bituwa hai" (He is not just my son, but the son of entire Bihar).