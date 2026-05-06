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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 48: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs. 1140 Crore in India
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 48: Even after 48 days in theatres, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ refuses to slow down. The Ranveer Singh-led spy drama continues its impressive box office run, holding steady despite fresh competition across industries
Strong Hold in Week 7 Despite Declining Trend
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has entered its seventh week with admirable consistency. While collections have naturally declined after a blockbuster first month, the film is still managing to bring in steady numbers. On Day 48 (seventh Tuesday), it collected Rs 0.57 crore net in India.
The drop in collections began around Week 5, but that’s typical for even the biggest films. What stands out is its ability to sustain momentum long after its peak. With minimal competition initially, the film built a strong foundation that continues to support its long theatrical run.
Massive Box Office Numbers Near Historic Milestones
Led by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller has now amassed approximately Rs 1,139.67 crore net in India. Its gross domestic earnings stand at Rs 1,364.02 crore, while overseas collections have reached Rs 426.15 crore.
This pushes the worldwide total of Dhurandhar 2 to an impressive Rs 1,790.17 crore. Few films manage to sustain such high numbers beyond six weeks, placing it among the top-performing Indian films in recent times. The early weeks, especially Week 1 (Rs 674.17 crore), played a crucial role in achieving this milestone.
Facing Competition Yet Holding Audience Interest
The film is currently competing with multiple releases, including Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla, and Devil Wears Prada 2. Despite this crowded box office scenario, Dhurandhar 2 continues to draw audiences.
Its gripping narrative—following undercover spy Jaskirt Singh Rangi—combined with a strong ensemble cast featuring R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, has helped maintain interest. Positive word-of-mouth and repeat viewings are also contributing factors to its sustained run.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh Film Slows but Nears Rs 1800 Cr Worldwide
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