Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has entered its seventh week with admirable consistency. While collections have naturally declined after a blockbuster first month, the film is still managing to bring in steady numbers. On Day 48 (seventh Tuesday), it collected Rs 0.57 crore net in India.

The drop in collections began around Week 5, but that’s typical for even the biggest films. What stands out is its ability to sustain momentum long after its peak. With minimal competition initially, the film built a strong foundation that continues to support its long theatrical run.