Yami didn’t hold back while describing her emotional experience. She admitted that Dhurandhar 2 surpassed her expectations. According to her, the film left her so overwhelmed that she couldn’t immediately express her thoughts to Aditya after watching it.

She recalled boarding a flight right after viewing the film and being unable to focus on anything else — not reading a script, not watching anything — just reflecting on what she had witnessed. She described the sequel as an experience audiences will never forget, adding that Aditya Dhar poured his heart and soul into the project.

Yami also revealed that she had earlier read a 40-page script of the franchise while shooting for Article 370, and it had moved her to tears. She expressed confidence that the story would make every Indian proud.