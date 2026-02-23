- Home
Following the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, fans are eagerly awaiting its sequel, Dhurandhar 2. Latest updates have revealed who will play the important role of ‘Bade Sahab’ in the film.
Dhurandhar’s Blockbuster Success
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, was a massive hit at the box office. Its earnings surprised many fans and industry insiders alike. Following this success, anticipation for the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, has skyrocketed, with fans eager to see what Ranveer and the team have planned for Part 2.
Buzz Around ‘Bade Sahab’
One of the biggest discussions surrounding Dhurandhar 2 is the identity of the character ‘Bade Sahab’. In the first film, only the name was mentioned, leaving fans curious. Everyone is speculating who will play this pivotal role, with various guesses doing rounds on social media as excitement for the sequel grows.
Rumours About Casting
According to reports on Letterboxd, the role of ‘Bade Sahab’ will not be Daud Ibrahim. Among the rumours, fans suggest that Emraan Hashmi might be cast as Bade Sahab. However, the makers have not confirmed this yet. The speculation has only added to the fan frenzy ahead of the film’s release.
Star-Studded Ensemble
Dhurandhar 2, releasing worldwide on March 19, will feature Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi. New faces, including Raj Zutshi and cameo appearances like Yami Gautam, are also joining, making it an exciting ensemble cast.
Storyline Revealed
Reports suggest that Dhurandhar 2 will explore the journey of Hamza Ali Mazari, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he becomes Sher-e-Baloch following Rehman Dakait’s death. The film centers on a counter-mission called “Bleed Pakistan with 1000 Cuts,” with Major Iqbal and SP Chaudhary Aslam joining forces to reveal Jaskirat’s true identity.
High Anticipation Among Fans
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. Yami Gautam will play a key role as a secret intelligence agent, while the action-packed storyline promises intense sequences and drama. With high expectations, star-studded casting, and thrilling plot twists, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year.
