- Home
- Entertainment
- Hina Khan Shares Festive Ramadan Moments with Homemade Firni and Traditional Outfit [PHOTOS]
Hina Khan Shares Festive Ramadan Moments with Homemade Firni and Traditional Outfit [PHOTOS]
TV actress Hina Khan, married to Rocky Jaiswal, celebrated Ramadan by sharing beautiful festive pictures, instantly going viral and delighting fans across social media with her cultural elegance.
Hina Khan Celebrates Ramadan with Homemade Firni
TV actress Hina Khan recently shared a series of Instagram photos and videos to mark Ramadan. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak, Iftar special firni made by my hands. It was delicious, everyone liked it.” The post went viral instantly, crossing 40,000 likes within an hour, with fans praising both her cooking skills and festive spirit.
Stunning Ramzani Look
For her Ramzan celebration, Hina chose a beautiful purple suit adorned with intricate golden zari work. She paired it with traditional Kashmiri jhumkas, completing a classic yet elegant look. Fans loved how she embraced her culture while staying fashionable. Her festive attire, combined with her charming smile, made her photos stand out, making the post a social media favorite among followers.
Firni Preparation and Celebration
Making firni holds a special place in Ramadan traditions, and Hina’s post highlighted this beautifully. She shared a close-up of her homemade dessert, garnished with cashews, almonds, and other dry fruits. A short video shows her serving the firni into bowls, reminiscent of Indian kheer, giving fans a peek into her personal celebrations and her hands-on approach to making traditional delicacies.
Work and Dedication
On the professional front, Hina was recently seen in the web series Grih Lakshmi and will next appear in the film Country of Blind. She also appeared on the TV show Pati, Patni Aur Panga with her husband Rocky Jaiswal. Despite undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer, Hina continues to remain fully committed to her work, inspiring fans with her resilience and positivity.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.