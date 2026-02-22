Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: Ram Gopal Varma Sparks Debate on How Films Treat Audiences
A massive 2026 box office battle looms as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 clashes with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, dubbed a brutal cultural face-off by Ram Gopal Varma
Ram Gopal Varma sparked debate after sharing strong views on the upcoming clash between Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. He framed the face-off not as regional rivalry, but as a deeper clash of cinematic cultures and storytelling philosophies in Indian cinema today.
Varma wrote that Dhurandhar respects the audience’s intelligence, while Toxic, in his opinion, assumes their foolishness. He argued that some mass entertainers rely on predictable hero worship, whereas more layered narratives challenge viewers to think and engage more deeply with the story.
The filmmaker referenced the earlier success of Dhurandhar, claiming it connected globally because it trusted viewers to understand complex themes. According to him, this approach proved that audiences are far smarter than many commercial filmmakers assume when designing loud, formula-driven spectacles.
He also highlighted what he called “ten brutal truths” about mainstream cinema. These include blind hero glorification versus characters earning admiration through moral actions within the narrative, and emotional manipulation versus organic storytelling that respects viewers’ independent judgment and critical thinking.
Varma further contrasted films that cue applause through exaggerated background scores with those that allow scenes to breathe naturally. He suggested that treating audiences as mature adults capable of interpretation leads to more meaningful cinematic experiences than over-explained, noise-driven drama.
Addressing the North-versus-South debate, Varma insisted the clash is not about industries or regions. Instead, he described it as a conflict between two distinct storytelling cultures: one driven by spectacle and formula, the other by narrative depth and psychological engagement.
He clarified that his comments were not motivated by personal affection for anyone associated with Dhurandhar. Rather, he said his remarks came from a genuine concern for the future direction of Indian cinema and the kind of content being celebrated.
Concluding his note, Varma said he is eagerly waiting for March 19 to see which film audiences ultimately embrace. For him, the result will indicate whether viewers prefer intellectually engaging cinema or larger-than-life mass spectacle.
