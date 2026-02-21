- Home
Audiences are eagerly waiting for Ranveer Singh's upcoming spy action thriller, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.' The film is set to release on March 19, 2026. Now, movie's runtime has also been revealed, which might just amp up audience's excitement
What will be the runtime of 'Dhurandhar 2'?
According to a recent report from trade tracking website sacnilk.com, 'Dhurandhar 2' will have a runtime of 208 minutes, or 3 hours and 28 minutes. It continues the first film's tradition of a 3-hour runtime, though the makers have kept it a few minutes shorter than 'Dhurandhar'.
How much shorter will 'Dhurandhar 2' be than 'Dhurandhar'?
'Dhurandhar 2' is said to be about 7 minutes shorter than its first part. 'Dhurandhar,' released on Dec 5, 2025, had a runtime of 215 minutes (3h 35m). However, this included a post-credit scene of about 4 minutes.
Will 'Dhurandhar 2' also continue 'Dhurandhar's' box office trend?
According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' earned a net of ₹894.96 crore in India. Worldwide, the film raked in ₹1349.65 crore. Now, it remains to be seen if 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' can keep up this earning trend.
Dhurandhar's story from IC-814 hijack to Parliament attack
The franchise began with the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and 2001 Parliament attack. The story involves an IB chief using death row inmates as assets. A post-credit scene set up the sequel.
Hamza Ali Mazari's cross-border war
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge picks up where the first part ended. The hero, as Hamza Ali Mazari, targets Major Iqbal to dismantle the network. The 208-min runtime aims to resolve all cliffhangers.
'Dhurandhar 2's long film and big gamble
The 3+ hour runtime suggests makers want to keep the gritty pace that made the first film a hit. Will Ranveer's spy saga hit the 1000 crore club again? All eyes are on the box office.
