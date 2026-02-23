- Home
4 Explosive Twists Likely on WWE RAW Before Elimination Chamber 2026 Shakes Up Major Storylines
WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber 2026 could deliver shocking developments, from Brock Lesnar’s faction move to women’s qualifying drama, mystery attacks and men’s match surprises. Here are four angles that may unfold tonight.
Brock Lesnar’s Return and Vision Group Twist
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make his comeback ahead of WrestleMania 42. With Bron Breakker sidelined and unlikely to feature at the grand event, Lesnar could step in as a replacement within The Vision faction. Paul Heyman has already been seen alongside The Beast Incarnate, strengthening speculation that Lesnar will officially align with the villainous group. This move would fill the void left by Breakker and set the stage for Lesnar’s involvement in the Showcase of the Immortals.
Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier Sparks Tension
The women’s qualifying match will see IYO Sky face Raquel Rodriguez and Kairi Sane, with the winner advancing to the Chamber bout. Rhea Ripley has already secured her spot, and WWE may use this contest to ignite tensions between Ripley and IYO. Given the stakes, the Genius of the Sky is tipped to emerge victorious, creating a compelling rivalry inside the Chamber.
Mystery Attacker Targets Vision Again
The ongoing storyline involving the black-hooded mystery attacker could take another turn. As a Vision member competes on RAW, the attacker may attempt to interfere once more, possibly targeting the Tsunami during his Men’s Chamber match. However, the faction could be prepared this time, thwarting the assault. The attacker’s presence will continue to fuel speculation and anticipation for the eventual reveal of his identity.
Men’s Chamber Qualifier Upsets Expected
Bronson Reed is set to battle Original El Grande Americano and Jey Uso in a qualifying clash. Jey, already holding the World Tag Team Championship, is unlikely to progress further. Meanwhile, Americano may face disruption from another El Grande, potentially costing him the match. This scenario increases the chances of the Vision member advancing, adding intrigue to the Chamber lineup and strengthening the faction’s presence heading into the Chicago PLE
