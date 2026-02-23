Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make his comeback ahead of WrestleMania 42. With Bron Breakker sidelined and unlikely to feature at the grand event, Lesnar could step in as a replacement within The Vision faction. Paul Heyman has already been seen alongside The Beast Incarnate, strengthening speculation that Lesnar will officially align with the villainous group. This move would fill the void left by Breakker and set the stage for Lesnar’s involvement in the Showcase of the Immortals.