Celebs like tennis star Sania Mirza have also featured on her vlog, cooking special dishes amidst light-hearted jokes. These fun-filled episodes have made Farah's channel one of the most talked-about celebrity food series online. On the work front, Farah's last directorial was the 2014 blockbuster 'Happy New Year', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani. After a decade away from directing, she recently announced her comeback, revealing she'll only make her next film if she can team up with Shah Rukh Khan again—a reunion fans are eagerly waiting for.