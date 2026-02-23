Farah Khan Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Shares Candid Photos from Their Chat
Farah Khan shared fun pictures with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, thanking Google and YouTube India. She also hinted at her digital journey and teased a possible new movie comeback.
Farah Khan posted some special moments with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on her Instagram, showing a fun vibe between them. On Monday, the filmmaker-choreographer shared these pictures from her meeting. You can see both of them laughing in a relaxed setting, and it looks like Farah totally won him over with her sense of humour.
In the photos, Farah looked super comfortable and was talking with a lot of energy, while Sundar Pichai was listening with a smile. It's clear from these pics that her quick wit made even the usually serious tech executive laugh out loud.
Farah Khan shared these moments with her followers and captioned the post, "When you make GOOGLE laugh... Thank you @sundarpichai, @youtubeindia for being such gracious hosts..." She also gave a shout-out to YouTube India for hosting this memorable chat.
Farah Khan is making waves in the digital world with her YouTube cooking channel. Launched in 2024, the channel shows her in a totally candid avatar—cooking, chatting, and having fun banter with her cook, Dilip, who has become a star himself. Big names from the Hindi film industry like Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor have already appeared on her show.
Celebs like tennis star Sania Mirza have also featured on her vlog, cooking special dishes amidst light-hearted jokes. These fun-filled episodes have made Farah's channel one of the most talked-about celebrity food series online. On the work front, Farah's last directorial was the 2014 blockbuster 'Happy New Year', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani. After a decade away from directing, she recently announced her comeback, revealing she'll only make her next film if she can team up with Shah Rukh Khan again—a reunion fans are eagerly waiting for.
