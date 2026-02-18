Dhurandhar 2, Toxic Release: 6 Movies Postponed Release Schedule; Check Here
2026 is set to be a blockbuster year at the box office with the release of Dhurandhar 2, Toxic. Reports suggest that release of several big Bollywood films has been postponed. New release dates for some of these postponed movies have been revealed
Dhurandhar 2
Just so you know, two big movies, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, are releasing on March 19. Because of these two films, makers have postponed other movies releasing around the same time and have revealed new release dates. Let's find out more about them.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh's film Pati Patni Aur Woh Dono was supposed to release in theaters on Holi. But reports say it's been postponed. Now, this movie will release on May 15.
Battle of Galwan
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Salman Khan's film Battle of Galwan. It was first set to release on April 17 but got postponed. Now, it will release on August 14. It stars Chitrangada Singh and Govinda in lead roles.
Love and War
Ranbir Kapoor's Love & War has also been pushed forward. This film, also starring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, was supposed to release in March, but now the makers are planning to release it in August.
Sunny Deol Film Gabru
Sunny Deol, who is set to make a splash with Border 2, has postponed his upcoming film Gabru. According to reports, its release has been pushed to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. It was first set for March 13, but will now release on May 8.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn's DHAMAAL 4 was initially set to release on Eid this year. However, the makers have postponed it. The big reason is said to be Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. Now, this comedy film will release on June 12. It's a multi-starrer.
Bhoot Bangla
Akshay Kumar's film Bhoot Bangla has also been postponed. It was first set to release on May 15, but will now release on April 10. It stars Akshay with Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. However, its release date wasn't changed due to Dhurandhar 2.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.