Bollywood star Akshay Kumar once revealed an emotional incident when his parents couldn’t enter his live stage show in Punjab despite holding tickets, leaving him searching for them while performing on stage.
Early Success and First Stage Shows
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar rose quickly after hits like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Mohra. At a young age, he began performing live stage shows, with one of his earliest major performances held in Punjab, marking his transition from films to large public events and fan interactions during that phase of growing popularity nationwide recognition.
Parents Missed the Show
Akshay later recalled how he invited his parents to watch from backstage, but they insisted on sitting in front. They received tickets, yet by the time they reached, the venue was packed and security refused them entry despite showing the passes, which left them disappointed outside of the hall that evening sadly waiting there helpless.
Guard Didn’t Believe Them
He shared that when his father told the guard he was Akshay Kumar’s son, the guard assumed he was joking or drunk. As a result, his parents returned home without seeing the performance, while the actor kept searching for them from the stage throughout that show emotionally, hoping to spot them in crowd again there.
Father’s Legacy and Tributes
Akshay Kumar’s father, Hari Om Bhatia, served in the army before working as an accountant. After his demise, the actor honoured him by naming his production banner Hari Om Entertainment and later launching the Hari Om Cancer Shelter to support patients in his memory and social service initiatives nationwide, continuing his values always proudly today.
Personal Loss and Family Life
In 2021, he lost his mother Aruna Bhatia a day before his birthday while shooting abroad. He rushed back to Mumbai. He lives with wife Twinkle Khanna, children Aarav and Nitara, and sister Alka Bhatia; niece Simar has debuted in films recently, marking a new generation in cinema as well for family legacy ahead now.
