'Rubaroo', a love song from the upcoming film 'Dacoit' starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, has been released. Voiced by Faheem Abdullah and Chinmayi Sripada, the track is praised by the cast and singers for its honest and pure emotion.

'Rubaroo' song from Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Dacoit' was unveiled on Friday. Sung by Faheem Abdullah and Chinmayi Sripada, with lyrics penned by Ritesh Rajwada and soul-stirring music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, Rubaroo is a love track. Check out the song here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThR0iWwVCJw&list=RDThR0iWwVCJw&start_radio=1

Singers Share Their Experience

Talking about singing Rubaroo, Faheem Abdullah in a press note expressed, "When I was recording Rubaroo, I felt like I was stepping into someone's most vulnerable memory of love, the very inception of it. There's a tenderness in the melody, but also a depth that lingers. I think listeners will truly feel that."

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, said, "There's a quiet depth to Rubaroo that I really connected with. Recording it in two languages meant honouring not just the lyrics, but the emotional rhythm of each version. That nuance made the experience very special for me."

Cast on the Love Track

Adivi Sesh nand Mrunal also expressed their happiness as their song 'Rubaroo' is not out. Sesh shared, "For me, music is one of the purest ways to communicate emotion. Rubaroo captures a kind of love that feels honest and vulnerable. With Faheem Abdullah and Chinmayi Sripada lending their voices to its hindi version, the song found its soul. I'm excited for audiences to experience that emotion."

Mrunal Thakur added, "I've always believed that first love has a certain purity to it, and Rubaroo captures that beautifully. It doesn't try to be dramatic, it simply lets the emotion breathe, and that's what I connected with the most."

About 'Dacoit'

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay were jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo. film also features director Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role.

'Dacoit' is set to be released in theatres on April 10. (ANI)