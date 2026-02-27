- Home
Big news coming in! Thalapathy Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, has reportedly filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu court. We break down all the details in this gallery.
Actor Vijay married Sangeetha back in 1999. Theirs was a proper love story. Sangeetha, who is from Sri Lanka, was a huge fan and came to Chennai just to meet him. Her father was a big businessman in London. With their families' blessings, the couple got engaged in London and tied the knot in Chennai.
Now, reports are flying around that Sangeetha has filed for divorce from Vijay, who is known as Thalapathy in Tamil cinema. The original caption mentions how happy Vijay was while shooting the 'June July Maathathil' song for his film Priyamavale, a stark contrast to today's news.
Recently, Vijay announced he's quitting films to focus on full-time politics with his party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. He was busy meeting people and building his political base, all while staying completely silent on his personal life. But now, the divorce talk has blown up big time.
Vijay and Sangeetha have two children: a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Sasha. Jason is now a director, with Lyca Productions producing his first film. Sasha is studying in London, and it was said that Sangeetha had also moved there for her. Amidst all this, their divorce issue has become very serious.
