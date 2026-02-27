Prakash Jha unveils the teaser for his new socio-political thriller 'Sankalp'. Starring Nana Patekar as a master strategist, the show also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sanjay Kapoor, and Neeraj Kabi in a tale of power, politics, and revenge.

Filmmaker Prakash Jha is coming up with a new socio-political thriller 'Sankalp', which strars Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Kubrra Sait, and Kranti Prakash Jha amongst others. On Friday, the show's teaser was unveiled.

A Glimpse into the World of 'Sankalp'

As per the makers, 'Sankalp' dives into the "mechanics of power, revenge, ideological war, protege, politics, corruption and bureaucracy in modern India." Anchored in the thematic triad of Sanskaar, Satta, Samarpan, the teaser introduces "Nana Patekar as Ma'at Saab, a commanding master strategist whose presence dominates every frame. Standing in ideological opposition are Sanjay Kapoor and Neeraj Kabi, their friction hinting at an imminent power struggle."

Adding to the intrigue, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub portrays a fiercely loyal disciple, bound to his guru Ma'at Saab by an allegiance that runs deeper than it appears, read a press note.

Release Details

Sankalp will soon be released on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)