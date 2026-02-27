- Home
- Entertainment
- Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Seals Massive OTT Deal, Fans Go Wild Over Big Update
Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Seals Massive OTT Deal, Fans Go Wild Over Big Update
Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, is grabbing attention with a huge OTT deal reportedly finalised, raising excitement and expectations among fans ahead of its theatrical release.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie
Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is gearing up for a grand release on March 26. Fans are already loving the two songs that have been released. The film's promotions are expected to pick up pace very soon. This is the first time Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar are working together since 'Gabbar Singh'.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : youtube/@SonyMusicSouthOfficial
Pawan as a police officer
In this film, Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a police officer. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the movie. Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna are the heroines. Because of this 'crazy combination' of stars, the film is seeing huge demand for its pre-release business and digital rights.
35
Image Credit : youtube/@SonyMusicSouthOfficial
OTT rights sold for a huge price
Word on the street is that 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh's' OTT rights have been sold for a massive price. Reports suggest that Netflix bought the rights for a whopping Rs 80 crore. Apparently, Prime Video was also in the race, but Netflix made a better offer and bagged the deal.
45
Image Credit : youtube/@SonyMusicSouthOfficial
Second highest after OG
After 'OG', this is the second-highest OTT deal for any Pawan Kalyan movie. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. This is also one of Pawan Kalyan's films that has been delayed for a long time.
55
Image Credit : our own
Pawan's Next Movie
After this movie, Pawan Kalyan has given the green signal for a film with director Surender Reddy. The source also claims that last year, Pawan Kalyan's films 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and 'OG' were released.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos