1 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie

Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is gearing up for a grand release on March 26. Fans are already loving the two songs that have been released. The film's promotions are expected to pick up pace very soon. This is the first time Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar are working together since 'Gabbar Singh'.