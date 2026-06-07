National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar died at 56. Keralam CM VD Satheesan mourned the loss, calling him a 'brother' and a 'versatile genius'. The actor, known for 'Adaminte Makan Abu', passed away in Kochi, prompting widespread tributes.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has expressed profound grief over the demise of National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar, describing the celebrated performer as "a brother" and a towering talent whose loss has left a deep void in Malayalam cinema. "He wasn't just the prince of laughter to me, Salim Kumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother," Satheesan wrote in a post on X.

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He wasn’t just the prince of laughter to me — #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a… pic.twitter.com/H0tx6RulC6 — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) June 6, 2026

Tributes Pour In for Versatile Actor

Salim Kumar, one of Malayalam cinema's most versatile performers, passed away at the age of 56 after reportedly being rushed to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday. His death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, film personalities and fans across the state.

The Government of Kerala confirmed the actor's demise and expressed "profound grief" over the loss of the celebrated performer. In an official statement, the government described him as a "renowned film actor" and highlighted his National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his acclaimed performance in Adaminte Makan Abu.

The statement also noted his Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu (2005).

A Celebrated Career and Accolades

Over a career spanning more than three decades and over 300 films, Salim Kumar established himself as a beloved comic actor before earning widespread acclaim for his emotionally powerful character portrayals. His unique ability to move seamlessly between humour and intense drama made him one of the most respected artists in Malayalam cinema.

His achievements included the National Film Award and Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for Adaminte Makan Abu in 2010. He was also recognised with Kerala State Film Awards for Achanurangatha Veedu, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, and his directorial venture Karutha Joothan.

Funeral to be Held with Official Honours

According to the Kerala government, the actor's mortal remains will be kept for public homage at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on June 7. The funeral will be held at 3 pm at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam, with official honours.

The state government has decided to bear the expenses connected with the funeral and related arrangements.

Salim Kumar is survived by his wife Sunitha and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar. (ANI)