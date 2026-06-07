Actor Vikrant Massey joined Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative in Delhi. Describing the ride as nostalgic, Massey praised the Fit India Movement and highlighted the importance of fitness for the nation's progress.

Actor Vikrant Massey joined Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya at the 77th edition of the Fit India Movement's 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative in Delhi. Speaking about his experience, Massey described the ride as both enjoyable and nostalgic. "It was wonderful, it was really wonderful. Like I was talking to Minister Sir, that after such a long time, on a Sunday morning, empty roads, you know, the weather is also relatively better, so it kind of took me back to childhood," he said.

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'An Incredible Initiative': Vikrant Massey

The actor, who said he regularly cycles, added that the initiative has evolved into a nationwide movement. "I think it's an incredible initiative, and it has become a movement; it's almost happening for more than a year and a half now," he said.

Highlighting the scale of participation, Massey noted that nearly 15,000 people took part in the event and that around 200 cities across India participate in the movement every Sunday.

Emphasising the importance of fitness, Massey echoed the broader message of the campaign. He said that staying healthy is a commitment that must be passed on to future generations, adding that fitness is essential for the nation's progress and self-reliance.

Fun Sparring Session with Nupur Sheoran

During the event, Massey also met Indian heavyweight boxer Nupur Sheoran, who won a silver medal at the 2025 Women's World Boxing Championships and a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup. The two had a fun sparring session. "It was wonderful, she is very tall, she is 6 feet tall, and I shook hands with her. I really wish her all the very best. She has made India proud already."

Minister Mandaviya Urges Citizens to Join

Addressing participants, Mandaviya said the day marks the 77th edition of the 'Sunday on Cycle' initiative. He highlighted the benefits of cycling, saying it helps people stay physically and mentally fit, saves fuel, reduces pollution and offers a solution to traffic congestion. He urged citizens to join the campaign and embrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India vision.

Social worker Amruta Fadnavis and actor Jackie Shroff were also among those who joined the "Sundays on Cycle" event under the Fit India Movement. Delhi Minister Ashish Sood also participated in the event in Janakpuri, calling it "a very important initiative" that draws participation from youth, children and senior citizens.