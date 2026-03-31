Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Faces Unexpected Twist Amid Box Office Storm; Read On
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its box office rampage, but a blink-and-miss mistake sparked online chatter. The makers have now swiftly fixed the error, ensuring a polished viewing experience. Here's what it is
A Viral Goof That Sparked a Meme Storm
Dhurandhar: The Revenge may be dominating theatres, but a minor slip grabbed unexpected attention. During a high-intensity fight between Ranveer Singh’s Hamza and Udaybir Sandhu’s Pinda, eagle-eyed fans noticed a cameraman reflected in a mirror for a split second.
The clip quickly went viral, triggering memes and light-hearted criticism online. While such continuity errors are not uncommon even in big-budget films, the visibility of the crew member became a talking point among audiences.
Makers Act Fast With Revised Prints
Director Aditya Dhar and his team wasted no time addressing the issue. Updated versions of the film were dispatched to cinemas nationwide within days of the discovery.
According to trade insiders, theatres were instructed to immediately replace the original prints. The corrected version removes the reflection glitch entirely, reflecting the makers’ commitment to quality control even after release.
Box Office Juggernaut Remains Unstoppable
Despite the minor hiccup, the film’s momentum remains unaffected. Led by Ranveer Singh, the action thriller has already crossed massive milestones, earning over Rs 278 crore domestically and surpassing Rs 300 crore globally within just three days.
With a gripping narrative, deeper character exploration, and a star-studded cast including Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, the film continues to draw huge crowds. The corrected version is also expected to be the one released later on OTT and satellite platforms.
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