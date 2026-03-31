Dhurandhar: The Revenge may be dominating theatres, but a minor slip grabbed unexpected attention. During a high-intensity fight between Ranveer Singh’s Hamza and Udaybir Sandhu’s Pinda, eagle-eyed fans noticed a cameraman reflected in a mirror for a split second.

The clip quickly went viral, triggering memes and light-hearted criticism online. While such continuity errors are not uncommon even in big-budget films, the visibility of the crew member became a talking point among audiences.