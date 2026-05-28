Ram Charan stated that good box office numbers are important as they provide the scope to experiment more in future films. He is set to star in 'Peddi' alongside Janhvi Kapoor, a pairing that has fans excited due to their parents' iconic on-screen history.

Ram Charan on Box Office Significance

Ram Charan reflected on the significance of box office numbers on the career of the actor in the film industry, saying that "good box office" results in giving artists a "scope" to experiment more in their upcoming projects.

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While talking to ANI, the 'Peddi' actor shared his views on the importance of the box office results of the movie. He called the good box office numbers "important" for the actor, but not the only criterion to become successful in the industry. Ram Charan said, "Good box office is related to the next film. You have the scope to experiment more. So numbers (box office) are important, but it's not the only thing."

About Upcoming Film 'Peddi'

The actor is set to be seen next in the film 'Peddi', which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani and Divyendu in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sena. The fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film after creating a buzz with the trailer and its songs, including 'Chikiri Chikiri', 'Hellallallo' and others.

Prior to this, Ram Charan was seen in the film 'Game Changer', which was directed by Shankar. It also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role. Despite the buzz, the film didn't perform well at the box office, leading to losses for the producers.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's On-Screen Pairing

Meanwhile, the fans are also excited to see the first-time on-screen pairing of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, leading to comparisons between their parents Chiranjeevi and Sridevi's pairing in films like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari', 'SP Parasuram', 'Kadhal Devathai' and others.

Janhvi Kapoor on the Collaboration

Janhvi Kapoor also reflected on her pairing with Ram Charan and said, "It was a lot of excitement because one of the most iconic films, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. So I was very excited to collaborate with Ram sir. Secondly, as a fan of that film and that pair, I was very excited to see what would be there to bring us together."

The film 'Peddi' is set to release in theatres on June 4, 2026.