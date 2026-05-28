Mrs India awardee Asha Deepika Attaluri, a Telugu contestant for Mrs India World, received a grand welcome at Hyderabad airport. She expressed pride in representing Telangana and India on an international stage.

Asha Deepika Attaluri, Mrs India awardee and Telugu contestant representing India at this year's Mrs India World competition received a grand welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. Dressed in a stunning beige gown, Deepika sported a crown as he delightfully greeted the fans and media gathered at the airport.

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'Proud and honoured to be here'

Deepika also spoke to the media and expressed pride. "I am proud and honoured to be here... I am a simple person... I have made a lot of changes in my life," she said. "I am the only one representing Telangana. I am a Telugu girl. I am also representing India on an international stage," she further added.

Asha Deepika was crowned as the winner of Mrs Unity World India 2026 at Cosmos Queen India.

Who is Asha Deepika Attaluri?

A 38-year-old visionary, entrepreneur, technologist, and humanitarian, Asha was born in Andhra Pradesh and raised in Hyderabad, Telangana, and is currently based in San Francisco, California. With a Master's in Information Systems and a Bachelor's in Computer Science, she brings together innovation, purpose, and impact in her journey. Driven by a passion for exploring the world, both within and beyond Asha believes in understanding its depth, diversity, cultures, and possibilities while contributing wherever meaningful impact can be created, read a post on the official Instagram handle of Cosmos Queen India. (ANI)