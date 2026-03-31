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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh Starrer Movie Eyes Highest Grossing Hindi Movie Record
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: For 11 straight days, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' was like a tsunami at the box office. But on its 12th day, which was the second Monday, the collections have seen a big drop. Check Here
How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn on its 12th day?
After a massive second weekend, the film's collections saw a natural drop on its second Monday. The Hindi version has been the primary driver of its box office success, with other language versions like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam adding to the total.
What is the total collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'?
Aditya Dhar's spy action drama, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', has raked in a massive ₹872.17 crore in just 12 days. If we look at just the Hindi version, its earnings have already crossed the ₹836 crore mark.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Fails To Beat Pushpa 2 Record; Read On
'Dhurandhar 2' is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film
'Dhurandhar 2' is now on track to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Experts believe that the Ranveer Singh starrer will achieve this milestone within this week. Currently, the top spot is held by 'Dhurandhar', the first part of this series released in 2025, which had a lifetime collection of ₹895.96 crore.
'Dhurandhar 2' breaks 'Pushpa 2's record to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film
The Hindi version of Allu Arjun's pan-India blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was the second-highest-grossing Hindi film with ₹830.10 crore. But 'Dhurandhar 2' has now pushed it to the third spot and taken its place. It seems it won't take much longer for it to beat its own prequel, 'Dhurandhar', for the top spot.
Will 'Dhurandhar 2' become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide?
'Dhurandhar 2' has earned more than ₹1,392.23 crore worldwide. The film's gross collection in India is ₹1,042.23 crore, while it has made ₹350 crore overseas. It has now reached the fourth spot on the list of highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. The only films ahead of it are 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' (₹1,742.10 crore), 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' (₹1,788.06 crore), and 'Dangal' (₹2,070.30 crore).
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