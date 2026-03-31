The Hindi version of Allu Arjun's pan-India blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was the second-highest-grossing Hindi film with ₹830.10 crore. But 'Dhurandhar 2' has now pushed it to the third spot and taken its place. It seems it won't take much longer for it to beat its own prequel, 'Dhurandhar', for the top spot.