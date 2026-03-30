And now is when things become interesting. The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, has had a solid opening at the box office. The film allegedly grossed over Rs 24 crore on Day 1, bringing its total to around Rs 75 crore, including previews.

With over 9,000 showings across the country, the picture has definitely found an audience early on, and trade analysts predict that number will climb over the weekend.