Dhurandhar 2 Fees Breakdown: Ranveer Singh vs Akshaye Khanna vs Arjun Rampal
Dhurandhar 2 opens to Rs 75 crore, with Ranveer Singh leading; cast maintains fees; Akshaye Khanna's cameo outperforms Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.
Dhurandhar 2 Fees Breakdown
Let's be honest. Dhurandhar 2 is the one film right now. Kind people are watching, rewatching, talking in WhatsApp groups, and lightly spoiling for others. While fans are busy deciphering twists and choosing their favourite sequences, another question is quietly circulating: kitna paisa mila?
Dhurandhar 2: Box Office
And now is when things become interesting. The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, has had a solid opening at the box office. The film allegedly grossed over Rs 24 crore on Day 1, bringing its total to around Rs 75 crore, including previews.
With over 9,000 showings across the country, the picture has definitely found an audience early on, and trade analysts predict that number will climb over the weekend.
Dhurandhar 2: The sequel
The pressure on this sequel was always going to be intense. After all, the first Dhurandhar became a blockbuster, grossing an estimated Rs 1,300 crore globally and becoming the largest film of 2025. Expectations for Part 2 are high, and it appears to be meeting them thus far.
Ranveer Singh
However, amid the box office buzz, stories about the cast's salaries have grabbed centre stage, as they do not quite adhere to the standard "bigger sequel, bigger pay cheque" formula.
According to sources, Ranveer Singh has agreed to a Rs 50 crore pay for the sequel, which is the same as he received for the first film. For a celebrity who has led one of the most successful franchises in recent years, not taking a rise has certainly raised some eyebrows.
Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal
The story takes a surprising turn after that. Akshaye Khanna, who played a small but significant role in the first film, is allegedly being paid Rs 2.5 crore for his cameo in Dhurandhar 2.
The similarity is somewhat unexpected... Arjun Rampal, who portrays the adversary, is believed to earn about Rs 1 crore. On paper, Khanna's brief attendance becomes significantly more valuable in terms of compensation.
Sanjay Dut and R Madhavan
The remainder of the cast likewise has impressive numbers. Sanjay Dutt is allegedly charging Rs 10 crore, while R Madhavan is claimed to have earned Rs 9 crore.
Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun, who is slated to play an important role this time, is rumoured to be priced at roughly Rs 1 crore. Interestingly, all of these metrics are expected to remain relatively constant from the previous instalment.
About Dhurandhar 2
According to one idea, the ensemble may have signed a two-part contract from the start, guaranteeing their pay for both films. Another possibility is that these figures are based on previously published wages and might not represent the final agreements.
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