Sara Arjun, a promising young actor who has appeared in Bollywood and South Indian films, lives in a beautiful flat in Andheri West, a popular film family neighbourhood in Mumbai. Based on celebrity flat prices, her residence is worth INR 8-12 crore.
Sara Arjun, a promising young performer recognised for her appearances in Bollywood and South Indian cinema, lives in a premium luxury flat in Mumbai's Andheri West neighbourhood, which is a popular choice for film families.
Her residence is worth between INR 8 and 12 crore, according to market values for similar celebrity-owned properties.
Sara Arjun lives in Andheri West, a popular residential area in Mumbai's western suburbs. This is the ideal address for actors, directors, producers, and creative professionals. It has good access to Lokhandwala, Versova, Juhu, and the impending metro lines, making it one of the most sought-after micro markets in the city.
Andheri West has evolved into a major entertainment and real estate hub. The neighbourhood has premium high-rise residences, gated communities, boutique luxury structures, and celebrity-friendly districts.
Sara Arjun resides in a safe apartment complex near major studios, including Yash Raj Studios, Balaji, MX Player, and other production houses.
The flat was purchased during the epidemic and painstakingly fashioned by her family, with Raj Arjun even painting the walls himself. There are no flashy showpieces or towering chandeliers. Instead, bookcases exhibit years of reading and dancing prizes, photos document her first film shoots, and a sunny balcony serves as her carefully kept reading corner.
Her space symbolises who she is becoming: pastel walls, a tidy study area, posters from her favourite films, and a little nook dedicated to dancing. It's a space that discreetly expresses ambition without shouting it.
Visitors frequently notice what is not there. There's no marble gloss, no overdone décor, and no planned social media niches. The living area features subdued tones and hardwood flooring, which instantly warms the space. Natural light permeates the apartment, creating the sense of a larger space.
Sara's room is perhaps the heart of the house. Her prizes sit gently rather than grandly, her books spill over from shelves, and her desk is well organised - a tacit homage to her mother's insistence on balancing school and cinema. The house seems lived in rather than showcased.
