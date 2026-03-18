Dhurandhar 2 Sees Massive Start: 10 Lakh Tickets Sold Ahead in Paid Previews Sale
All eyes are on Dhurandhar: The Revenge as its paid previews create massive box office buzz. Shows begin at 5 PM on March 18, with nearly 10 lakh tickets already sold.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' paid previews advance booking
Trade tracking site sacnilk.com reports that by the night of March 17-18, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' had already raked in about ₹47.91 crore in advance bookings for its paid previews. This figure includes blocked seats.
Collection for 'Dhurandhar 2' paid previews without blocked seats?
Without blocked seats, the film's paid preview advance booking stands at around ₹42.71 crore. The Hindi version is leading the charge, while the Malayalam version has the lowest collection so far. Here's the version-wise breakdown for the paid previews:
Hindi (2D+Dolby Cinema): ₹40,45,44,466.48
Telugu: ₹1,27,88,700.29
Tamil: ₹80,02,645.27
Kannada: ₹8,98,460
Malayalam: ₹8,68,519.2
How many tickets were sold for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' paid previews?
According to the same report, director Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has sold around 990,500 tickets for its paid previews across the country. These tickets were sold online for a total of 12,422 shows nationwide.
Also Read: 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' set for release; revisiting the blockbuster prequel
How many tickets for each version of 'Dhurandhar 2' were sold in India?
Version: Number of tickets sold
Hindi: 862,679
Telugu: 71,527
Tamil: 50,032
Malayalam: 3,848
Kannada: 2,114
What is the total pre-sales business of 'Dhurandhar 2'?
If we look at the total pre-sales business for 'Dhurandhar 2', it has crossed ₹155 crore worldwide. Out of this, the film has collected over ₹75 crore from the overseas market (for the first weekend), and more than ₹29 crore for its first-day shows on March 19.
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