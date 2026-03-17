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Dhurandhar 2 Update: Runtime, Story, Cameos - Everything You Need to Know Before Watching
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is gearing up for release with strong advance bookings and paid previews on March 18. Ahead of its worldwide theatrical debut on March 19, here’s everything you should know.
Ranveer Singh's most awaited film Dhurandhar 2
The market is buzzing with excitement for Dhurandhar 2. People are going crazy to watch this Ranveer Singh starrer. Fans are even buying tickets for the paid preview show on March 18 at high prices. The craze is real!
What is the runtime of the film Dhurandhar 2?
Details about Dhurandhar 2's runtime are out. According to reports, the film is 3 hours and 55 minutes long, making it nearly 4 hours! This makes it one of the longest Indian films in recent times. Also, the Censor Board has given it an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate, so expect some heavy-duty action scenes.
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What is the story of Dhurandhar 2?
The story of Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the journey of Jasikrat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, as he transforms into the dreaded Hamza Ali Mazari. After finishing off gangster Rahman Dakait in the first film, Jasikrat will now dive deep into Karachi's underworld. He will earn the title of 'Sher-e-Baloch'. Sara Arjun will be seen as Hamza's wife, Yalina.
Who are in cameo roles in Dhurandhar 2?
Rumours are flying around that Yami Gautam will make a powerful cameo in Dhurandhar 2. She will reportedly appear in a crucial hospital scene. Reports also suggest this role might connect the film to another Aditya Dhar project, URI: The Surgical Strike, where Jasikrat Singh Rangi's name was mentioned. Some sources also claim that Akshay Khanna might make a cameo as Rahman Dakait in flashback scenes.
On which OTT will Dhurandhar 2 be available?
After its theatrical run, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 will stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar. Interestingly, the first part, Dhurandhar, was streamed on Netflix. However, JioHotstar has acquired the streaming rights for the sequel. Media reports suggest the film could land on OTT in late April or early May.
The star cast of the film Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 will feature most of the same star cast from the first film. Ranveer Singh will appear in a double role as Jasikrat/Hamza. Sanjay Dutt returns as SP Chaudhary Aslam, while R Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, who has a key role in Jasikrat's journey. Arjun Rampal plays the ruthless Major Iqbal. The film also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, and Danish Pandor.
In how many languages will Dhurandhar 2 be released?
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 will be released simultaneously in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Director Aditya Dhar's film has been produced under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The producers are Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande. Just so you know, the combined budget for both films, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, is a massive 475 crores.
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