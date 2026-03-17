The story of Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the journey of Jasikrat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, as he transforms into the dreaded Hamza Ali Mazari. After finishing off gangster Rahman Dakait in the first film, Jasikrat will now dive deep into Karachi's underworld. He will earn the title of 'Sher-e-Baloch'. Sara Arjun will be seen as Hamza's wife, Yalina.