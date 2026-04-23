Dhurandhar 2 Dominates UK Box Office: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Three Khans
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is on a roll. And now, the latest reports say the film has made history again! News is coming in that the movie has completely taken over the overseas market, especially in the UK, leaving the three Khans behind
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 dominates
Dhurandhar 2 overseas collection
Ranveer Singh has become the new king of the overseas box office with 'Dhurandhar 2'. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned around 4.39 million pounds in the UK. With this, it has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever in that market.
Ranveer Singh enters the Khans' territory
Beats Shah Rukh Khan
Shatters Saiyyara's record
Aamir Khan's film Dhoom 3
Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Dhurandhar 2's collection
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' has completed 35 days in theatres. On its 35th day, the film collected 1.70 crore. Its total net collection in India is 1121.09 crore, with a gross of 1341.90 crore. At the worldwide box office, it has earned a massive 1764.15 crore.
ALSO READ: Sara Arjun Praises Ranveer Singh’s Team Spirit in Dhurandhar...'Nobody Will Ever Top Him'
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