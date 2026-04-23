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Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 dominates

It's been 35 days since Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' released, but its hold on the box office is as strong as ever. Fresh reports show that the film is now dominating the overseas market too. It has beaten all three Bollywood Khans in the UK when it comes to earnings.