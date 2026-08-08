5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Breaking down the numbers, the Tamil version of 'DC' collected the most, earning ₹2.60 crore. The film also performed well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, collecting ₹1.40 crore. In Kerala, 'DC' earned ₹60 lakh. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹40 lakh in Karnataka and ₹30 lakh from the rest of India. Since today and tomorrow are weekend holidays, the film's collections are expected to increase even more.