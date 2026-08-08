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DC Box Office Day 1: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Acting Debut Makes a Solid Start, Check Collections
DC has opened to a promising response at the box office, with Lokesh Kanagaraj making his acting debut. The film recorded a solid first-day collection, setting the stage for its weekend performance.
Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the top directors in the Tamil film industry. He has delivered back-to-back hits like *Maanagaram*, *Kaithi*, *Master*, *Vikram*, *Leo*, and *Coolie*. Even with a packed schedule of Pan-India films, he has now made his acting debut in 'DC'. Arun Maatheswaran, who previously directed *Saani Kaayidham*, *Rocky*, and *Captain Miller*, has directed this film.
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