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Inside PHOTOS of Shubman Gill's Luxury Home: Gym, Modern Bathroom and Elegant Interiors [PHOTOS]
Shubman Gill was born on September 8, 1999, in Firozpur, Punjab, to a Sikh family. Besides his cricket career, Gill also endorses big brands like CEAT, Fiama, Nike, and Gillette. His comfortable house in Punjab's Firozpur District.
Shubman Gill’s ₹3.2 Crore House In Punjab
Come, let's take a tour of Shubman Gill's ₹3.2 crore house in Fazilka, Punjab. The home features a modern design, beautiful decor, and a peaceful vibe. This cricketer's amazing house has a grand entrance, a classy living room, spa-like bathrooms, a personal gym, and a balcony with fantastic views.
Interiors of Shubman Gill House
Shubman Gill's house perfectly mixes simplicity with style. The rooms have modern wooden furniture, soft, light-coloured walls, and some really nice decor details. This comfortable setup really reflects his sophisticated and classy taste.
Shubman Gill House: Living room
Shubman Gill's living room is the main spot for style and comfort in the house. The neutral colours and light walls make the area feel open, spacious, and modern, yet very relaxing. One of the best parts of the living room is the trophy wall right next to the sofa. This wall is a tribute to his cricket journey, showcasing all his awards and souvenirs from his best matches.
Shubman Gill's house: Dining room
The dining room in Shubman Gill's house has a warm, simple, and welcoming feel. A stylish wooden dining table with pendant lights above it is the centre of attention. The comfy, modern chairs around the table create a perfect mix of simplicity and class.
Shubman Gill Bedroom
Shubman Gill's bedroom is a peaceful space, decorated in rich blue and clean white colours. Deep blue walls give a calming effect, while white doors and soft lighting make the room bright. Warm wooden furniture adds a grounded feel to the space. This beautiful mix of colours and textures makes the room look classy and feel welcoming.
Shubman Gill: Bathroom
White and soft grey tiles give Shubman Gill's bathroom a relaxing, spa-like vibe. The fixtures are modern and beautiful, mixing function with style. A large mirror makes the space feel bigger and adds to the calm atmosphere.
Gym at Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill's personal gym is fully equipped for tough workouts. It has the latest fitness machines and a set of free weights. Large windows bring in plenty of natural light, which makes the room feel energetic and is great for a workout session.
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