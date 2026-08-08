Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh have sparked fresh dating rumours after fans spotted striking similarities in their vacation photos. From the location to two cups of tea, fans believe the actors vacationed together.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh are once again making headlines over their personal lives. The actors have sparked dating rumours after fans spotted striking similarities in their recent vacation posts. From the location and furniture to two cups of tea and an omelette, social media users believe the two may have been holidaying together. However, neither actor has officially addressed the speculation.

Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda's Vacation Photos Show Similarities

Harshvardhan Rane recently shared several pictures from his vacation in Panshet, near Pune. The actor was seen enjoying his time at a beautiful Airbnb surrounded by greenery. In one of the pictures, he was also seen preparing eggs and an omelette himself.

Soon after, Sanjeeda Sheikh shared pictures from what appeared to be her own nature-filled getaway. Fans were quick to notice similarities between the backgrounds in her pictures and Harshvardhan's posts, including the furniture and overall setting.

Two Cups Of Tea And An Omelette Fuel Dating Rumours

One of Sanjeeda's pictures showed two cups of tea placed on a table. Another picture featured someone preparing an omelette using what appeared to be the same pan and stove seen in Harshvardhan's post.

These seemingly small details caught the attention of fans, who began speculating that the two may have been staying at the same location. However, there is no confirmation that the pictures were taken together or that the actors were on a joint vacation.

Fans React To Sanjeeda And Harshvardhan's Posts

As the pictures gained attention, fans flooded the comments with theories about the two actors. One user suggested that the second cup of tea was "definitely for Sanjeeda", while another jokingly referenced Sanam Teri Kasam.

Several social media users believe there could be more than friendship between Sanjeeda and Harshvardhan. However, neither actor has confirmed their relationship, and the dating rumours currently remain unverified.