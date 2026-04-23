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Sara Arjun Praises Ranveer Singh’s Team Spirit in Dhurandhar...'Nobody Will Ever Top Him'
Sara Arjun has opened up about her experience working with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, calling him unmatched as a co-actor and praising his humility, dedication, and the way he values every member on set
A Co-Actor Who Believes In Teamwork
Sara Arjun described Ranveer Singh as someone who never treats a film as his own but as a collective effort. She highlighted how he respects everyone equally—be it actors, technicians, or crew—making the set feel inclusive and collaborative.
Humility Beyond Stardom
Despite being a senior and established star, Ranveer never lets his position translate into superiority. Sara noted that his grounded nature and genuine respect for others create a comfortable working environment, something she found truly rare and admirable.
Dedication That Inspires Everyone
Sara expressed deep admiration for Ranveer’s passion and commitment to his craft. She said his energy uplifts every scene and person around him, adding that his emotional investment in the film is almost childlike—pure and protective of the final result.
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